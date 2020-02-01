Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Throw Super Bowl Pre-Party in Miami -- Pics

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez know how to throw a party!

Ahead of the singer's highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, she and A-Rod threw a pre-party in Miami on Friday night. Among the invited guests were Shahs of Sunset star Asifa Mirza, music executive Tommy Mottola and his wife, Mexican pop star Thalía.

"Latinas in da house!💥 Pre #superbowl party at @jlo and @arod’s. Fun night! Go get them baby! 🔥🔥🔥🔥," Thalía wrote alongside a selfie with J.Lo, who was glowing in a red-white-and-black sequin dress with a plunging neckline. Thalía also posted a photo of herself with Rodriguez's daughter, Natasha.

Mirza also posted her own photo with the "Let's Get Loud" singer. "Thank you JLo and Arod for hosting an amazing party ❤️," she captioned her pic.

The reality star shared video on her Instagram Story of herself arriving to the party. Right when people entered the house, they were greeted by cheerleaders.

J.Lo is gearing up to take the stage alongside Shakira during Sunday's championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Saturday, Lopez posted a photo of herself from rehearsals, writing, "1 day! Let’s get it Miami. ✨🏈."

ET spoke to Rodriguez on Thursday, where he teased what fans can expect from his lady love's performance and how he's cheering her on.

"It's gonna be an unbelievable show, I was just in the building a couple of days ago, the energy, the magic," he shared. "I mean, you can just feel the importance and the magnitude of the game, but what's really great is you're gonna have Shakira, and obviously you're going to have Jennifer, and there's so many surprises that you're going to be blown away by. And the fact that you can only see this on Fox, and along the way, besides with Dan Marino, I'm gonna be doing live hits from the house and from the locker room, prepping everybody, just a little insight into what Jennifer is up to."

Lopez and Shakira also held a press conference earlier this week. Watch the video below to hear what they shared about their performances.

