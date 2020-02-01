Jessica Biel Posts Sweet Birthday Message to Justin Timberlake Months After PDA Drama

Jessica Biel is celebrating Justin Timberlake.

The "Cry Me a River" singer turned 39 on Friday, and his wife couldn't help but post a sweet slideshow filled with photos of the two of them on her Instagram. The first photo shows them kissing after Timberlake received an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music last year.

"Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much ❤️🎂," Biel captioned her post. The Sinner actress' birthday message comes months after the pair were involved in some public drama involving Timberlake.

Last week, a source told ET that the couple is "in a very good place" just two months after Timberlake was spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, in New Orleans.

"After Justin was spotted holding hands with his co-star, the couple took time to reconnect, spending much-needed quality time together," the source said. "Justin and Jessica love one another very much and weren’t going to let this come between them, more so since Justin told Jessica he didn’t cheat, and she believes him."

"The couple has put everything past them and has moved on," the source added.

A second source told ET that Timberlake, Biel, and their 4-year-old son, Silas, recently enjoyed a staycation at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

Back in November, after photos of Timberlake and Wainwright getting cozy surfaced, a source told ET that their night out with friends was "harmless," with Wainwright's rep adding that "there is no validity" to the romance rumors between the two.

Shortly after the pics came out, Timberlake took to social media to apologize to his wife for his behavior.

"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," Timberlake wrote at the time. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment -- but let me be clear -- nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior."

"I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son," he continued. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."

