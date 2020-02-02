J Balvin and Bad Bunny Performing at Super Bowl Halftime Show With Jennifer Lopez and Shakira: Report

The Super Bowl LIV halftime show is about to be on fire!

Following the second quarter of the NFL Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be taking center field inside Miami's Hard Rock Stadium for a co-headling performance. We've patiently been waiting to hear if either of the two Latina superstars would be bringing out any special guests, and now we really can't contain our excitement for Sunday.

J Balvin and Bad Bunny will be performing on the world's biggest stage with J.Lo and Shakira, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to the artists' reps for comment.

Bad Bunny will reportedly sing "I Like It Like That" and "Chantaje" with Shakira, PageSix reports. Balvin will perform snippets of "Que Calor" and "Mi Gente" with Lopez, per Billboard.

The performance comes just a few weeks before Balvin will be honored with the Global Icon Award at Premio Lo Nuestro. airing live on Univision from the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Feb. 20.

"I feel grateful [to receive the Global Icon Award]. It truly got me by surprise," Balvin exclusively told ET earleir this week. "We've been working so hard to elevate our culture, take the Latino gang all over the world and create a new statement about our culture."

Balvin also teased when fans can expect new music from him, while speaking with ET in November.

"I see music as colors. With this new album that we're making, we really want people to feel the colors," he said at the time. "I make music from my dreams and inspiration. There's a moment that you just want to inspire people… not only to do music, but to do whatever they want to do in their lives."

"I think that I'm here to inspire people to just follow their dreams, to be disciplined, to work hard," he added. "And inspire, no matter what."

As for Bad Bunny, he just released a new song on Tuesday. Titled "6 Rings," the singer penned the track as a tribute to legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who tragically died in a helicopter crash last weekend, hours before the 2020 GRAMMYs kicked off at Los Angeles' Staples Center. The title is in reference to the five NBA championship rings Bryant won while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as his wedding ring to his wife, Vanessa.

"Black Mamba forever," Bad Bunny sings. "Forever we'll remember you."

Prior to Sunday's Super Bowl, ET spoke with Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo (Lopez's creative directors and producers), who shared how they were planning to bring Latino culture to the forefront during halftime.

"I think the style of music you'll hear will be very evident of the culture that the ladies both come from," Tabitha teased. "We have flown some performers from out of the country, from a Latin country, to come and join us. So we're representing the culture in a way that shows the great entertainers that they are."

They also said that they would love to bring "new friends" to the stage with them. Hear more in the video below.

