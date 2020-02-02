Lady Gaga Performs Epic Super Saturday Set -- and Says She Better Hear 'No Lip-Syncing' at Super Bowl

Lady Gaga is bringing some of her magic back to the Super Bowl.

The "Always Remember Us This Way" singer -- who headlined the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show -- took the stage on Saturday as part of AT&T TV’s annual Super Saturday Night concert in Miami. Gaga performed her headlining set from the Meridian at Island Gardens venue. It was live-streamed on It's On AT&T's Twitter account.

The performer sang some of her biggest hits -- including "Just Dance," "Poker Face," "Million Reasons" and more -- and jokingly issued a warning to Sunday's Super Bowl halftime headliners.

"I better hear no lip-syncing tomorrow!" she shared.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to take the stage at Sunday's halftime show, and despite her teasing, Gaga is a big fan of both. "I love you Miami, I love you J.Lo, I love you Shakira," she expressed on Saturday.

"I wish so much love and so much luck to everyone that's doing the halftime show, to both the teams that are playing each other in the Super Bowl," Gaga added. "They’re all champions."

Gaga's 2017 Super Bowl halftime show performance became the most-viewed in history at the time, with 118 million viewers tuning in and 150 million unique views across the NFL's digital platforms.

The singer looked back on her big performance during Saturday's set, and thanked fans for their support.

"Thank you so much for believing in me," she expressed. "I remember when I played the halftime show and it was one of the most special, beautiful things that’s ever happened to me. So, thank you."

Lopez told ET in January that she and Shakira are ready to give the halftime show their all. "We're all excited. It's going to be a great show, what can I tell you? We're going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever," she shared.

On Saturday morning, Lopez shared a sweet photo of herself and Shakira sharing a hug.

"So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira! ✨💕✨ Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV," she captioned the pic.

