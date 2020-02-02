Vanessa Bryant Thanks Fan for Artwork of Late Daughter Gianna 'Happy Again' and Wearing Kobe's Jersey

Vanessa Bryant is touched by fans' efforts to remember her family.

On Saturday, Vanessa posted a designer's piece of her daughter, Gianna, who was tragically killed with her father, Kobe Bryant, and seven others in a helicopter crash last Sunday. Gigi was just 13 and a rising basketball star herself. Vanessa, who married Kobe in 2001 and shared four daughters with him, said the artwork "warmed my heart."

"Seeing my babygirl smile and happy again with a basketball 🏀 under her arm, wrapped in 💜💛love just warmed my heart," she captioned the post, which shows Gigi wearing her dad's Los Angeles Lakers jersey. "Thank you for this. @_vivalareina thank you!! My Gigi.❤️ #Mambacita."

Bryant's friends and fans all over the world are finding ways to honor him after his death. On Saturday, the NBA legend received a heartfelt tribute from J.J. Watt as he hosted Saturday Night Live, while Peyton Manning remembered Bryant at the 2020 NFL Honors.

On Friday, the Lakers went all out to pay their respects to Bryant at their first game back at the Staples Center following his death.

Before the game kicked off, Usher took the court to sing a beautiful rendition of "Amazing Grace," with two purple-and-yellow floral arrangements of Bryant's numbers. LeBron James also addressed the crowd at the game and gave an emotional speech honoring the late icon.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Peyton Manning Delivers Heartfelt Tribute to Friend Kobe Bryant at NFL Honors

'Saturday Night Live' Host J.J. Watt and Cast Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Boyz II Men on Getting the Chance to Honor and Celebrate Kobe Bryant: 'Anything They Need From Us' (Exclusive)