Shakira Says Super Bowl Halftime Show Was the 'Best Birthday Gift'

Shakira celebrated her birthday in a big way this year by teaming up with Jennifer Lopez for the Super Bowl LIV halftime spectacular.

The birthday girl took to Twitter shortly after her triumphant, commanding performance at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and thanked her fans and the halftime show production crew.

"The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for," Shakira wrote, alongside a photo of herself rocking a sultry red number while performing on stage during the explosive show.

"We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!" the singer added.

The "La Tortura" singer turned 43 as she co-headlined the halftime show with Lopez and it was quite a show. From "She Wolf" to "Whenever, Wherever" to "Hips Don't Lie," the Colombian singer gave fans everything they could've hoped for.

Shakira later emerged at the end of Lopez set as they came together to perform Lopez's "Let's Get Loud" and Shakira's "Waka Waka." Within the 14-minute show, Shakira and Lopez had a combined total of eight costume changes.

For more on this year's amazing halftime show, check out the video below.

