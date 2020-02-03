The 'HSMTMTS' Cast Are the Goofiest Bunch in These Hilarious Season 1 Bloopers (Exclusive)

The countdown to season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is officially on, but luckily for all you Wildcats out there, we've got a very special treat to tide you over: the official blooper reel!

Disney+'s musical dramedy series may be filled with witty banter, funny winks and nods to the iconic High School Musical movies and adorably sweet high school romances (and a cameo or two from original cast members), but we know not every take is perfect.

From Joshua Bassettsuffering the wrath of Matt Cornett's punches during a rehearsal scene and Bassett almost tripping after losing his balance on a skateboard to Olivia Rodrigo attempting to laugh awkwardly to the point where she cracks herself up and Kate Reinders hitting a high note during a serious moment and causing everyone to laugh, we can tell the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast is made up of goofballs.

So, in ET's exclusive premiere of the season one outtakes, enjoy nearly three minutes of laughs, mess-ups and hilarious tongue twisters from the cast. Watch below.

Bassett and Rodrigo spoke to ET about Ricky and Nini's emotional heart-to-heart in the first season's final episode, where Ricky finally tells her he loves her and the two kiss.

"It was such a thrill to film because it felt like the whole season was leading up to that moment," Bassett recalled. "And I remember filming that day; I felt so alive and we were both so in it and it was so intense, and so surreal and, yeah, it was a dream to film. I'm so excited for people to see it. But, yeah, episode 10 was probably my favorite moment between Nini and Ricky."

"I remember there was a monologue Ricky had to say to Nini about different memories that they had shared together, and Tim told Josh, 'Just improvise it.' And he just improvised the most beautiful monologue," Rodrigo said. "And he didn't tell me that he was going to improvise it and so they got my reaction to him improvising this beautiful monologue on-camera. I was just so taken aback. It was one of the most beautiful scenes that I think we've done in the series."

The entire first season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is streaming now on Disney+.

