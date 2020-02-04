Alex Rodriguez Is Jennifer Lopez’s Funniest Background Singer Ever in Cute Post-Super Bowl Video

Alex Rodriguez is showing off his singing and dancing skills!

The 44-year-old former MLB pro took to Instagram on Monday to share a cute clip, which features his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, dancing and singing along to her 2011 track, "On the Floor," alongside a bunch of kids. In the background, though, fans will be able to spot Rodriguez, who decided to join in on the fun by expertly following the choreograph and singing along.

"When Jen told me I could be a background singer, man, she wasn’t kidding. Waaaay in the background," Rodriguez quipped in the caption. "#CanYouFindMe #TallGuyWithShadesOn 😅😎 #jlosuperbowlchallenge."

Rodriguez's post came after Lopez and Shakira rocked the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi Halftime Show with an epic performance, which featured Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, Emme, a Kobe Bryant tribute, and a political statement.

Immediately after the performance, Rodriguez took to Instagram to praise his bride-to-be, sharing a clip of himself dancing along during the show.

"AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT!" he wrote. "Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️"

Rodriguez's daughters were fans of the performance too. When ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, the girls praised their soon-to-be stepsister's time on stage.

"It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing," Natasha gushed. "I'm so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic."

"My favorite part was when the little girls came out and Emme sang, it was really good," Ella added.

Watch the video below for more on the halftime show.

