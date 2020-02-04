Ariana Grande and Rumored Boyfriend Mikey Foster Cuddle Up at Disneyland

Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster enjoyed an outing together at the Happiest Place on Earth.

The rumored couple were spotted linking arms at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, over the weekend. A photo obtained by E! News shows Grande, dressed in an oversized sweatshirt and black heeled booties, with her arms wrapped around Foster's. The Social House singer walks beside her in a blue jacket and sneakers, while two others and a Disneyland guide appear to have joined them on their trip.

Speculation that Grande, 26, and Foster, 32, were dating first sparked after they collaborated on their song, "Boyfriend," last August. A source told ET at the time that the pair were spending a lot of time together

Grande's brother, Frankie, then appeared to confirm the pair's relationship. However, he soon after clarified that his sister was not in a relationship.

The "Thank U, Next" singer brought her parents as her dates to the 2020 GRAMMYs last month. See more on Grande in the video below.

