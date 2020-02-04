Ashley Graham Announces Newborn Son's Name and Reveals She Had a Water Birth

Ashley Graham is ready for the world to meet her baby boy!

This week, the 32-year-old supermodel not only shared a photo of her newborn son's little hand, but she also had her husband, Justin Ervin, on her podcast, Pretty Big Deal, to talk about their bundle of joy.

"At 6 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2020, we welcomed 7 lbs. 5 oz. of love into our world," Graham captioned Instagram photos of her and Ervin holding their son's hand. "Meeting our son has made our hearts incredibly full."

On her podcast, Graham got emotional talking with her husband about the birth of their baby, whom she held while shooting some of the episode. She also revealed their son's full name, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, and how they decided on it.

"My sister, Kia, and I would have discussions about, ‘Oh, one day, when we have kids…'" Ervin said, noting that he's wanted to name his child that since middle school. “I brainstormed my own name for my future son, and I knew it was gonna be Isaac."

As for Menelik, the new parents chose that middle name because it means "son of the wise" and Giovanni because it is a nod to Graham's grandfather and the founder of a church where both of Ervin's parents were baptized.

"Everything in his name is pointing to legacy," the proud dad noted.

Graham also opened up on her podcast about having a home birth without any medication. "I have to say, now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” she said proudly. "There’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard, I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally."

The model said she decided on having a home water birth because she was certain that her "anxiety would’ve been through the roof" had she gone into labor in a hospital.

"To go straight from the pool to the bed with our son and just hold him, what a bond," Ervin said.

For more with Graham, including when she posed completely nude while pregnant, check out the links and video below!

