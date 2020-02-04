Kate Middleton Runs Into Her School Teachers While Visiting Wales With Prince William

Kate Middleton had a special reunion on Tuesday during her official trip to South Wales with Prince William.

Outside of Joe's Ice Cream Parlour, the Duchess of Cambridge ran into Denise Evans-Alford and Kevin Alford, teachers from St. Andrew's prep school in Pangbourne, Berkshire, which Kate attended until the age of 13.

The duchess hadn't seen her teachers for more than 20 years, and according to Hello! Magazine, told them, "I want to instill in my children what I learned at St. Andrew's."

Denise taught netball while Kevin taught French and German at the school. They spoke with Hello! after interacting with their former pupil for the first time in decades.

“Kate hasn’t changed at all, you can tell, Pippa and James are wonderful too. I’ve been waiting 20 years for this," Denise told the magazine of the duchess and her siblings.

Kevin added, "Obviously, we've been following her career. She was in such a wonderful class of girls and they got on so well together."

After the meeting, Kate and William visited the ice cream shop where they were photographed tasting some local treats.

The couple also visited the Tata Steel plant in Port Talbot, sporting protective goggles and gear. On their way out, they received three stuffed animal dragons, the symbol of Wales, for their three children.

It's been a busy few days for the couple, who attended the 2020 BAFTA Awards on Sunday, where they were at the center of several stars' jokes. Watch the clip below for more:

