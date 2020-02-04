Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Is a Pescatarian as She Explains Her Plant-Based Diet

Kim Kardashian West is giving fans a look into her diet! The 39-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Monday night to talk about her craving for Eggo waffles and to answer some fan questions about what exactly she eats.

"I eat mostly plant based. No meat anymore," she replied to one fan who asked if she'd ever go vegan.

When asked if her four kids eat plant based foods, she replied, "Yes they do! North is a pescatarian though."

I eat mostly plant based. No meat anymore https://t.co/sfS4XM73f7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

Yes they do! North is a pescatarian though https://t.co/tfVnKWT51C — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

Kim also offered up some examples of what she eats in a typical day, writing, "Oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast, vegan tacos are my fave for lunch! Salads are good too!"

Oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast, vegan tacos are my fave for lunch! Salads are good too! https://t.co/Dwk5YeACGm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

But just because she has cut out meat doesn't mean she only eats healthy food. Kim also opened up about her favorite junk foods.

"I love Cheetos. OMG Cheetos puffs too and Doritos sometimes," she wrote, though she did add, "I hate HOT anything! I hate Spicey anything. I know this is going to be very unpopular to so many but I just don't like it. Regular Cheetos for me or Cheetos puffs are my absolute fave."

I love Cheetos. OMG Cheetos puffs too and Doritos sometimes https://t.co/EJKLhJ2yTv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

I hate HOT anything! I hate Spicey anything. I know this is going to be very unpopular to so many but I just don’t like it. Regular Cheetos for me or Cheetos puffs are my absolute fave https://t.co/jxDVJAxZox — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

The mother of four also lamented the loss of Big Stuff Oreos, tweeting, "They discontinued them years ago. Please Oreo bring them back @nabisco."

Big Stuff Oreos. They discontinued them years ago. Please Oreo bring them back @nabisco https://t.co/cs8OAGZL0g — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

When it comes to potatoes, Kim loves skinny French fries or baked potatoes but no waffle fries or sweet potato fries.

As for her Starbucks order?

"Small size soy chai latte or smallest size white chocolate mocha with whipped cream," she wrote. "They have to be the smallest size or they don’t taste the same to me."

Small size soy chai latte or smallest size white chocolate mocha with whipped cream.

They have to be the smallest size or they don’t taste the same to me https://t.co/Sc0uFwmA82 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

This comes shortly after Kim gave her followers a tour of her massive kitchens and fridges in her Calabasas home. Watch the clip below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Quizzes Kanye West on His Favorite Thing in Their House -- And His Answer Will Melt Your Heart

Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ‘Futuristic Belgian Monastery’-Style Home

Kim Kardashian Shows the 'Morning Madness' of Having 4 Kids in Sweet Family Photo