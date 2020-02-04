Olivia Culpo Shares Photo with 16-Year-Old Lexi Altobelli After Losing Parents and Sister in Kobe Bryant Crash

Olivia Culpo is doing her part to help Lexi Altobelli, a young woman who lost both her parents and younger sister in the tragic helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and four others.

The 27-year-old TV personality and former Miss USA took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of herself and Lexi, and encouraged her fans to donate to a GoFundMe campaign set up to benefit the Altobelli family.

"A week ago today Lexi’s entire life changed forever when her mom, dad, and little sister died in the tragic helicopter crash alongside Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, and Ara Zobayan. Please see the link in my bio to help in any way," Culpo wrote. "The funds collected are being used for funeral costs, Lexi’s future education, as well as other general living costs."

"No amount is too small, and even the smallest amount symbolizes your support and love for a family who really needs it right now," she added.

Culpo said that, for those who cannot spare any money for the fund, "Please hold Lexi and her brother and all of the other families involved in this tragedy in your heart ❤️🙏"

"I can’t imagine what could possibly ease their pain at this time, but I know thoughts and prayers can go a long way," she shared.

Lexi's father, John Altobelli, mother Keri Altobelli, and 14-year-old sister Alyssa Altobelli died in the tragic crash, leaving behind Lexi and her 29-year-old brother, J.J.

The crash occurred on Feb. 26, during a trip to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, played on the basketball team with Alyssa and 13-year-old Payton Chester.

Days after the crash, Vanessa Bryant broke her silence with a heartbreaking post remembering her husband and little girl, and announced the formation of the MambaOnThree Fund, which is also looking to raise money for the families of the other victims of the crash.

