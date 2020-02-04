Selena Gomez Launching 'Rare Beauty' Makeup Line With a Powerful Message: 'It's About How You See Yourself'

Following in the footsteps of stars like Rihanna, Kesha and Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez is launching her very own makeup line this summer!

The 27-year-old singer revealed the exciting news via Instagram on Tuesday, announcing that the brand is called Rare Beauty. The news comes less than a month after Gomez released her third album, also titled Rare.

"Guys, I've been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer!" she captioned a behind-the-scenes video from the planning process. "Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community. Here's a tiny sneak. There's more to share AND I can't wait."

In the video, Gomez says that "being rare is about being comfortable in yourself."

"I've stopped trying to be perfect," she explains. "I just want to be me."

"I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand," she adds. "I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness. You're not defined by a photo, a like, or a comment. Rare Beauty isn't about how other people see you; it's about how you see yourself."

The brand added to Gomez's message on Tuesday via their official Instagram account, writing, "Our mission is to shape conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health. We want to help people get more access to support and services, and help people feel more authentically connected to one another and less alone in the world."

Rare Beauty will be sold exclusively at Sephora in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. This includes Sephora stores that are located inside J.C. Penney locations. The collection will also be available on RareBeauty.com.

"We are honored to partner exclusively with Sephora and bring Rare Beauty to Sephora and Sephora inside J.C. Penney stores throughout North America this summer. They're passionate about bringing Selena's message to life, a message that is aligned and in sync with Sephora's We Belong values," Rare Beauty CEO Scott Friedman shared in a statement with WWD. "We've hired talent that brings decades of beauty experience from leading prestige and professional makeup brands to execute Selena's vision. Rare Beauty will challenge society's definition of beauty that impacts our self worth. It's time to stop comparing and to start embracing our own uniqueness. Everyone is different — and that's a good thing."

As we patiently wait for Rare Beauty products to drop, watch the video below for all the details on Kesha's beauty venture.

