2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards Nominations: See the List

Looks like it’s going to be another big year for Bad Bunny and Ozuna. They each received 14 nominations for this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards, including Artist of the Year. The awards show will air live on April 23 from Las Vegas on Telemundo.

The nominees were announced on Wednesday via Telemundo’s Instagram. Daddy Yankee and J Balvin each received 12 nominations, while Anuel AA and Farruko both earned 10. Sech and Snow have seven nominations each, and Becky G, Karol G and Rosalía are each up for three.

Here’s the list of nominees:

Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Artist of the Year, New:

Jhay Cortez

Manuel Turizo

Paulo Londra

Sech

Tour of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Chayanne

Jennifer Lopez

Marc Anthony

Social Artist of the Year:

Anuel AA

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

Lali

Crossover Artist of the Year:

DJ Snake

Drake

Katy Perry

Snow

Top Latin Album of the Year:

Bad Bunny, X 100PRE

J Balvin & Bad Bunny, OASIS

Luis Fonsi, Vida

Sech, Sueños

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

For a complete list of nominees head over to PremiosBillboard.com.

