Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter Chicago Fell Out of Her High Chair and 'Cut Her Whole Face'

Accidents happen when you have four kids!

Kim Kardashian West opened up on Wednesday's Good Morning America about her "chaotic" household with her four children -- North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 8 months.

"The other day my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair, cut her whole face, stitches, had to figure it all out," Kim revealed of the toddler, who recently celebrated her second birthday. "Stuff happens and you just gotta roll with it."

So how is Chi Chi doing?

"She's OK, yes. Big scar on her cheek, but she's OK," Kim told the crowd.

This comes after Kim shared a sweet family photo of herself and hubby Kanye West with their four kids, writing, "Morning Madness."

Kim previously told ET, "I feel like having four is so much more zen. I feel really calm and zen. They all love each other. The baby really brought back, my two older kids would fight a little bit, and now since the baby's here, everyone gets along. Everyone loves each other."

