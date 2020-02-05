Kirk Douglas Dead at 103: Son Michael Douglas and More Stars Share Heartfelt Tributes
Screen legend Kirk Douglas has died, and Hollywood is coming together to remember his incomparable life and legacy.
Shortly after the news broke on Wednesday afternoon, fans of the Spartacus star and celebrated three-time Oscar nominee took to social media to share their love, condolences and memories.
Michael Douglas confirmed the news -- first reported by People -- in a statement posted to social media, where he honored his father with a touching message.
"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," he wrote, in part. "To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."
"Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed," George Takai tweeted.
Here's a look at how Hollywood is remembering the legendary actor.
KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family.— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020
Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! 😞— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2020
Very sad to hear Kirk Douglas has passed away...— Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) February 5, 2020
He not only was an amazing actor but also producer. He also helped people like Dalton Trumbo come back after the blacklist, & did so much w/ charities.
He helped make Hollywood, quite frankly, Hollywood.
Glad he made it to 103! pic.twitter.com/Sqj9VRUi68
RIP #KirkDouglas - one of the great Hollywood stars. What a life. What a legacy. A genuine movie legend. pic.twitter.com/CS6RHeFXzL— JONATHAN SOTHCOTT (@sothcott) February 5, 2020
Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne & your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas— Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) February 5, 2020
Kirk Douglas made a lot of great movies. He had a very fulfilling 103 years. He has a lot of fans who will always remember his great performances as an actor. My heart and prayers go out to his family.— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 5, 2020
Kirk Douglas, one of the most famous actors of all time and father to actor Michael Douglas, has died. He was 103. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/oZOSOWxHMk— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 5, 2020
