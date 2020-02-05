Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New Community Has Banded Together to Protect Their Privacy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbors have their backs.

A source tells ET that the community where 35-year-old Harry and 38-year-old Meghan are temporarily residing after their royal exit -- North Saanich on Vancouver Island -- has banded together to protect the privacy of the royal couple. North Saanich is a very small, secluded community in Canada, and is not a place that typically attracts celebrities.

According to the source, the local businesses were getting inundated with requests for details about Harry and Meghan. The source says that not only was the attention interfering with their ability to do business, but also that many of the business owners in the community are sympathetic to the young couple's wishes for privacy and a more "normal" life.



The source says that some of the small businesses have even posted signs on their doors stating that the press is not welcome there.

Harry was photographed last month arriving in Canada to be with Meghan and their 8-month-old son, Archie, after the family was briefly separated when Harry attended important meetings in London following his and Meghan's decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.

Still, their privacy issues continue. Late last month, the BBC reported that Meghan and Harry threatened legal action over paparazzi photos of Meghan carrying Archie and walking their dogs near their current base on Vancouver Island. Lawyers for the couple said that the pictures were taken by paparazzi hiding in the bushes and that she did not consent to them.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Madonna playfully offered to sublet her New York City apartment to Harry and Meghan.

"Harry, don't run off to Canada -- it's so boring there," she said in an Instagram video. "I'll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. It's two-bedroom, it's got the best view of Manhattan, incredible balcony. It's going to be a winner. That's going to be the deal-breaker."

"No, Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW," she added.

-- Reporting by Darla Murray

