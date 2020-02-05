Sofia Richie Reveals Why She Won’t Be on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Next Season (Exclusive)

While Sofia Richie made a brief appearance during the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 21-year-old model and aspiring actress says fans shouldn't get their hopes up for another cameo.

Richie spoke with ET's Katie Krause at the opening of the Marcell Von Berlin flagship store in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she opened up about her burgeoning acting career and revealed that she probably won't be dropping by for any episodes of the E! reality show any time soon.

So why is Richie steering clear of the hit series?

"Well, because I want to get into acting!" Richie explained. "I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I'm gonna be doing acting stuff really soon."

"Great things are happening and I'm really excited about it," she added.

Richie made her KUWTK debut back in October when she joined boyfriend Scott Disick while on vacation with his ex -- and the mother of his three children -- Kourtney Kardashian.

The episode proved to be more than a little awkward, at moments, but that doesn't seem to be why Richie won't be coming back. Instead, she seems to be buckling down and focusing up on her acting career.

"The roles I'm reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they're easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it," Richie said.

As the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie and younger sister to actress Nicole Richie, the young model explained that, while growing up, she "kind of felt like I was stuck in everyone's shadow."

"But I'm very different from both my sister and my dad, so I feel like I've kind of navigated into my lane and it's been great for me," she explained.

For more on Richie, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Shares Photos From Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival With Stormi, Sofia Richie and More

Sofia Richie Poses Topless and Scott Disick Responds

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Doesn't Want to Make Sofia Richie and Scott Disick 'Uncomfortable'