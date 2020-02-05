Vanessa Bryant Posts About 'Best Friend' Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant is remembering her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a smiling snap of Kobe, who died in a helicopter crash last month. Vanessa and Kobe's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the accident, as did seven others. Kobe and Vanessa tied the knot in 2001 and shared three other daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

"#mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much. #handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband ❤️," she captioned the pic, which showed Kobe sporting a white T-shirt and smiling at the camera.

"Miss you saying, 'Bonjourno principessa/reina,'" she added.

Earlier this week, Vanessa posted about Gianna, whom she called Gigi, sharing a piece of artwork that captured her late daughter wearing Kobe's jersey and holding a basketball.

"Seeing my babygirl smile and happy again with a basketball 🏀 under her arm, wrapped in 💜💛love just warmed my heart," she wrote. "Thank you for this. @_vivalareina thank you!! My Gigi.❤️ #Mambacita"

Last month, a source told ET that Vanessa is "completely shocked and heartbroken" after the accident, "but is trying to stay as strong as she can in front of her children."

"Vanessa married Kobe when she was 18 and never expected to live her life without him, and that is going to take time," the source said. "She has been surrounded by her family and friends but she feels almost numb to everything."

