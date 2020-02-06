Taylor Swift Signs Exclusive Global Publishing Agreement

Taylor Swift has signed a new deal. Universal Music Publishing Group announced on Thursday that it has inked an exclusive global publishing agreement with the 30-year-old singer.

"I’m proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with UMPG, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run a major music publishing company," Swift said in a press release. "Jody is an advocate for women’s empowerment and one of the most-respected and accomplished industry leaders."

Gerson, the Chairman and CEO of UMPG, was likewise excited about the deal.

"We are honored to welcome Taylor Swift to UMPG," Gerson said. "Using her power and voice to create a better world, Taylor’s honest and brave songwriting continues to be an inspiration to countless fans. We look forward to further amplifying Taylor's voice and songs across the globe."

Swift also noted her joy over continuing to work with Troy Tomlinson, the Chairman and CEO of UMPG Nashville.

"Troy Tomlinson has been an amazing part of my team for over half my life and a passionate torchbearer for songwriters," she said. "It’s an honor to get to work with such an incredible team, especially when it comes to my favorite thing in the world: songwriting."

"I’ve had the distinct pleasure of working with Taylor since she was 14-years-old, and she still amazes me daily. The true definition of a multigenerational artist and songwriter, Taylor’s songs, vision and unwavering determination have always been an inspiration," Tomlinson said. "I am so happy and so proud to continue representing Taylor and her music, and I am confident that UMPG will be the best, most creative partner in providing unparalleled opportunities for her songs."

Per the press release, the new agreement "strengthens the partnership between Swift and the Universal Music family," as Swift already has a multi-album deal with Universal Music Group and its offshoot, Republic Records, for her recorded music.

I’m proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with Universal Music Publishing Group, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run a major music publishing company. pic.twitter.com/DJJRd9BQIx — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 6, 2020

The announcement comes amid Swift's ongoing battle with Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta and her former label, Big Machine Records, over the rights to her past work.

Last year, after Borchetta sold Big Machine to Braun, Swift accused Braun of "incessant, manipulative bullying," adding the allegation that Borchetta had not given her the opportunity to purchase her work prior to the sale.

Braun and Borchetta denied the allegations, with the former saying he was "shocked and disheartened" by the bullying claims, and the latter alleging that Swift was given "every chance in the world" to buy back her work. Swift has since announced that she plans to re-record her old albums.

ET has previously reached out to Swift, Braun, Borchetta and Big Machine.

Watch the video below for more on the feud.

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Reacts to Nikki Glaser’s Apology for Weight Comments in ‘Miss Americana’ Documentary

Taylor Swift Releases Uplifting Political Anthem 'Only the Young' From 'Miss Americana' Doc

Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana': Everything She Says About Joe Alwyn and Having Children