Teresa Giudice Says She Was ‘Happy For’ Joe Giudice Partying With Other Women

Teresa Giudice is fine with her ex Joe Giudice moving on!

The 47-year-old reality star and mother of four appeared on Wednesday night's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where she was asked about recent paparazzi photos of Joe partying with other women in Mexico.

"I was happy for him. I was. I was totally fine with it. I'm not jealous," she said of her husband of 20 years. "And I made it OK with our daughters. Because at first Milania saw it and Gia and they were like, 'Are you kidding me?' And I was just like, 'Girls, it's fine. He's just living his life.' Because I was fine with it, they were fine with it."

She added that the images did upset Joe, who said he wasn't aware they were being taken.

"He was upset, he was really upset," she said. "He didn't even go out that night because he didn't want our daughters to see that."

Teresa and Joe officially split in December after months of rumors. Joe was deported to Italy following his time in jail and the exes have been co-parenting their daughters from an ocean away ever since.

"Teresa has been living the life of a single mother ever since Joe was incarcerated," a source previously told ET. "She has dedicated herself to her children, her career and has focused only on that. She always knew there was a possibility that Joe would get deported but it all happened so fast after his release."

During Wednesday's appearance, Teresa also addressed her ex's harsh words to her on the Bravo show.

"He did treat me good because otherwise I wouldn't have stayed married to him all those years," she said of her time with Joe. "I have to say, the nastiest he ever was was on the show. I think he had this whole macho attitude when he was being filmed and I hate it."

But she did go on to praise her ex for how he treats their four daughters.

"He's a great father. The girls adore him and of course I want the girls to adore him," she said. "We're doing the best we can, him being [away]."

