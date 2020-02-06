Tyler Hilton and Megan Park Welcome First Daughter

Surprise! Tyler Hilton and Megan Park have welcomed their first child. In matching Instagram posts on Thursday, the couple shared that their daughter, Winnie, has arrived. Prior to the happy announcement, which featured a photo of Winnie's feet as well as a family shot, Hilton and Park had not announced that they were expecting.

"Remember that project I said I was working on...? The one I told you was my favorite thing I’ve ever been apart of and it killed me to keep it a secret from u...??" Hilton captioned his post. "Welp, @meganparkitthere and I have kept it to ourselves long enough. Everyone... meet the newest member of our crew, our daughter, Winnie Hilton. 🥰🥰🥰"

"It feels like we’ve known her our whole lives already and being her Dad the most natural thing I’ve ever done," the former One Tree Hill actor continued. "To say I’m obsessed doesn’t quite do it justice."

Hilton, 36, went on to gush that his wife, whom he wed in 2015, was "incredible," adding that she and Winnie "are doing great."

"Just like that...we’re a family!!" he wrote. "So heads up, go ahead and click Unfollow if you’re NOT interested in seeing me go full Dad on here for awhile... cause that’s what’s going down haha. Until the next record... which even then might be a kids record!! IM OBSESSED!"

Park, who is known for her role on The Secret Life of the America Teenager, shared the same pics on her Instagram, revealing that she managed to keep her pregnancy a secret with the use of jackets and props.

"Meet Winnie. She was hidden under many jackets and piles of books on several different sets last year but now that she’s here, healthy and happy, I couldn’t wait to introduce her," Park, 33, wrote. "@tylerhilton and I thought we understood joy, love, purpose and life before but... turns out we weren’t even close until we met Miss. Winnie."

