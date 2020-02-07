'Friends' Cast Reportedly Getting Over $2 Million Each for Rumored Reunion Special

The cast of Friends could be getting paid big bucks for a reunion special that's reportedly in the works.

The six main stars from the beloved '90s sitcom -- Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox -- are in talks for an hourlong, unscripted reunion special for HBO Max, multiple outlets reported on Thursday.

According to Deadline, the actors could be offered $3 million to $4 million each for the special, but a source told the Wall Street Journal it would be closer to the $2.5 million range.

HBO Max, a new streaming service from WarnerMedia, is slated to debut in May 2020. It will be home to the entire Friends library after the series left Netflix in 2019.

Fans first got excited about a potential Friends reunion back in November, when news broke that the cast -- as well as the sitcom's creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman -- were discussing a possible project for HBO Max. Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer of HBO Max, said, however, that the project is still very much up in the air at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January.

"There's interest all the way around, and yet we can't seem to quite get that interest aligned to push the button on it," he explained at the time. "Today, unfortunately, it's still a maybe."

ET later spoke with Kauffman backstage at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards, where she confessed she "really" doesn't know what's going on with HBO Max's Friends reunion project. "It's complicated. It's very complicated," Kauffman admitted. "It's everything. It's a very complicated thing to do."

Fueling speculation even more, Perry finally joined Instagram on Wednesday, meaning all of the original cast members are now active on the social media platform. Oh, and he also posted this on Feb. 4:

Big news coming... — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

As we patiently wait to hear more "big news," watch the video below for more on Friends.

