Justin Timberlake and Meek Mill Drop Inspiring New Song 'Believe'

Meek Mill and Justin Timberlake's new song, "Believe," has dropped!

After teasing their collaboration on their social media, the two artists shared their inspiring track on Thursday night. The rapper had previously expressed that "this song [is] for motivational purposes only."

"Believe" also has an accompanying video directed by Maxime Quoilin. "I want somebody who got paralyzed and working to get out of a wheelchair, somebody who come from, might be working on a job, getting fired from a job, people overcoming the illest s**t in the world," Mill previously said in a preview clip about what he envisioned for the music video. Watch the video below.

ET caught up with Timberlake back in October, where he teased his return to music and working with fresh faces, including the Philly rapper.

"I just called my publishers and I said, 'You know, I just want to work with young, fresh people, and I want to collaborate more," Timberlake explained. "I've been songwriting and producing for so long -- I want to experience that energy, and I want to work with people that I think are truly amazing."

"I worked with SZA the other day and just worked with Meek Mill," he shared. "I'm having these experiences that are fueling me in such a different way and, again, I think it was really birthed out of feeling like, what can I do right now to just be a part of my community and integrate."

See more in the video below.

