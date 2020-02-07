Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey Tease Each Other With 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Throwback

Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson are throwing it back! Following the 17-year anniversary of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days last month, the actors took to Instagram on Friday to share a snap from the classic rom-com.

The flick follows McConaughey as Benjamin Barry, an advertising exec who bets his pals that he can make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days. What he doesn't know, though, is that his target, how-to columnist Andie Anderson (Hudson), has made a bet of her own, wagering that she can make a guy break up with her in the same time period.

McConaughey was first to post, sharing a photo of his and Hudson's characters yelling at each other about the (now-dead) love fern that she bought him as part of her plan to get dumped.

"that damn fern," McConaughey captioned the pic.

While Hudson commented with the crying laughing emoji on her former co-star's post, she took things up a notch when she shared the snap on her own page.

"that damn fern...? That damn fern?!?! YOU LET IT DIE! ❤️," she quipped, referencing a line from the movie.

ET spoke with Hudson about the film back in 2018 and she revealed that she was "very involved" in the development stages of the project. "To watch a movie I was so involved in from the very beginning and see the success was awesome," she said.

Hudson's mom, Goldie Hawn, was a fan of the flick too, telling ET that it was "so great" and had "such great chemistry."

