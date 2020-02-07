Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Secret Appearance at Miami Event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ditched the cold for warmer weather.

A source tells ET that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at a JP Morgan gathering in Miami, Florida, on Thursday. Harry spoke at the event but he was not a keynote speaker. Meghan did not speak at the gathering. It is unknown if the royal couple was paid for their appearance.

Harry and Meghan have been keeping quiet since their royal exit, and have been spending family time with their son, Archie, in Canada. A source told ET this week that the community where they are temporarily residing -- North Saanich on Vancouver Island -- has banded together to protect the privacy of the royal couple. North Saanich is a very small, secluded community in Canada, and is not a place that typically attracts celebrities.

According to the source, the local businesses were getting inundated with requests for details about Harry and Meghan. The source said that not only was the attention interfering with their ability to do business, but also that many of the business owners in the community are sympathetic to the young couple's wishes for privacy and a more "normal" life.



The source added that some of the small businesses have even posted signs on their doors stating that the press is not welcome there.

Meanwhile, it appears as if Harry and his brother, Prince William, are working on their relationship. ET also learned on Friday that the royal brothers are "talking more and they’re on better footing" after a difficult period.

"The brothers don’t hate each other as has been reported," a royal source tells ET, adding that "they do talk."

"The brothers have different futures with very important institutional roles and that created a complicated relationship," the source explains. "But that’s not to say William and other members of the family weren’t disappointed when Harry and Meghan announced they were no longer choosing to be senior royal members."

"But ultimately everyone wanted Harry and Meghan to be happy," the source notes, adding that "William has always expressed concern for Harry. Since they were children, William has always watched out for his younger brother."

For the latest on Harry and Meghan's new life, watch below.

