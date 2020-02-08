2020 Independent Spirit Awards: The Complete Winners List
The 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards almost here!
Hosted by Aubrey Plaza, the stars are gathering at the Santa Monica beach in California, to celebrate the best in indie film on Saturday. Held the day before the Oscars, the 35th annual Spirit Awards will be a star-studded affair with Jennifer Lopez and Robert Pattinson up for awards, as well as their respective films, Hustlers and The Lighthouse. The Lighthouse and Uncut Gems lead the nominations, with five apiece.
Rachel Brosnahan, Jim Gaffigan, Mindy Kaling, Joey King, Nick Kroll, Natasha Lyonne, Elisabeth Moss, Octavia Spencer and Alfre Woodard are among the presenters.
ET will be updating as the winners are announced.
BEST FEATURE
A Hidden Life
Clemency
The Farewell
Marriage Story
Uncut Gems
BEST FIRST FEATURE
Booksmart
The Climb
Diane
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
The Mustang
See You Yesterday
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Karen Allen, Colewell
Hong Chau, Driveways
Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell
Mary Kay Place, Diane
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Renée Zellweger, Judy
BEST MALE LEAD
Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty
Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce
Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse
Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Taylor Russell, Waves
Lauren "LoLo" Spencer, Give Me Liberty
Octavia Spencer, Luce
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy
Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.
Marriage Story
Director: Noah Baumbach
Casting Directors: Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Ensemble Cast: Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever
BEST DIRECTOR
Alma Har'el, Honey Boy
Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers
Julius Onah, Luce
Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse
Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems
BEST SCREENPLAY
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Jason Begue & Shawn Snyder, To Dust
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems
Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency
Tarell Alvin McCraney, High Flying Bird
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday
Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen, Driveways
Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy, Blow the Man Down
Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass
James Montague & Craig W. Sanger, The Vast of Night
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Todd Banhazl, Hustlers
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Natasha Braier, Honey Boy
Chananun Chotrungroj, The Third Wife
Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommar
BEST EDITING
Julie Béziau, The Third Wife
Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
Tyler L. Cook, Sword of Trust
Louise Ford, The Lighthouse
Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give Me Liberty
BEST DOCUMENTARY
American Factory
Apollo 11
For Sama
Honeyland
Island of the Hungry Ghosts
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Invisible Life (Brazil)
Les Misérables (France)
Parasite (South Korea)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)
Retablo (Peru)
The Souvenir (United Kingdom)
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
Given to the best feature made for under $500,000
Burning Cane
Colewell
Give Me Liberty
Premature
Wild Nights With Emily
BONNIE AWARD
Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the third Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.
Marielle Heller
Kelly Reichardt
Lulu Wang
PRODUCERS AWARD
The 23rd annual Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.
Mollye Asher
Krista Parris
Ryan Zacarias
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
The 26th annual Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.
Rashaad Ernesto Green, Premature
Ash Mayfair, The Third Wife
Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
The 25th annual Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.
Khalik Allah, Black Mother
Davy Rothbart, 17 Blocks
Nadia Shihab, Jaddoland
Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside, América
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Wants to Teach Her Daughter After Portraying Ramona in 'Hustlers'
Why Robert Pattinson Only Wants to Play 'The Most Extreme, Strange' Characters (Exclusive)
Renée Zellweger Talks Possibly Winning an Oscar for 'Judy' 16 Years After 'Cold Mountain' (Exclusive)
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.