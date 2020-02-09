Classic silhouettes were plentiful on the Oscars red carpet

Regina King arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Zazie Beetz wore two stunning diamond necklaces by Bvlgari with a custom Thom Browne look, and Billy Porter paid homage to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace in a 24-karat bodice of gold feathers as the Oscars red carpet lit up Sunday on Hollywood's biggest night.

The “Joker” co-star sparkled in two pieces from Browne, her tight top fringed at the bottom. Her necklaces were in white gold, one with round diamonds and the other a choker with an oval emerald at the center.

The look was “very chic dominatrix,” Beetz told The Associated Press, adding: “I'm really into corsetry. It's a very beautiful classic shape.”

While pink has dominated this awards season, a range of colors were plentiful at the Oscars. Princess and other classic silhouettes were the norm as fewer stars took fashion risks in the evening's early going.

Porter's latest red carpet statement is also custom, from British couture designer Giles Deacon. His orange silk ball skirt was printed with touches paying homage to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace. It was the first of several looks for the “Pose” star at the Dolby Theatre.

Norwegian singer Aurora showed up in loose pants with a tunic top and red accents. Atop her head was a crown-like head piece in a flower design with touches of green and pearl.

Regina King went full Hollywood in a one-strap pink gown that showed off a perfect fit. Child-star Julia Butters, who appeared in “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” wore a perky shade of pink with a matching bag.

Waad al-Kateab, co-director of the nominated, Syria-set documentary “For Sama,” wore a gown adorned with Arabic messaging. Her war film tells the stories of loss, laughter and survival in Aleppo.

The carpet kicked off with a blast of hard rain and cold just as Porter, Tamron Hall and others had arrived. Crazed staff ran around trying to keep the water off the tent with squeegees.

Associated Press producer Marcela Isaza contributed to this story.