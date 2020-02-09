Pregnant Ciara Gets Cut Out of Her Dress by Russell Wilson Following Tom Ford Show

Ciara had to find a creative way to get out of a glamorous look. The 34-year-old mom-to-be and her husband, Russell Wilson, stepped out to attend the Tom Ford A/W 20 Fashion Show in Los Angeles, California, on Friday, alongside the likes of Demi Moore, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and Miley Cyrus.

On their way to the fashion show, the zipper of Ciara's sleek, black gown broke, making it challenging to take off later that night.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story, a giggling Ciara said, "Right now my honey is cutting me out of this dress."

After Wilson, 31, commented that he just wanted to "rip it off," Ciara cautioned, "You cannot damage this dress, baby."

The couple's night out came just weeks after they announced that they're expecting their second child together. Ciara and Wilson already share a 2-year-old daughter, Sienna, and Ciara is mom to 5-year-old Future from a previous relationship.

At the time, the pair shared the happy news alongside bikini pics of Ciara that showed off her growing bump. "Number 3," she captioned the photos.

When ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the couple last July, they both seemed eager to expand their family.

"Now you're talking my language," Wilson quipped of having more kids.

"I love being a mom. It is by far the coolest job in life, and I do look forward to having more of those sweet little angels," Ciara agreed. "And it'll happen at the perfect time."

