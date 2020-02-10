'90 Day Fiance': Robert Has One Last Surprise Before Marrying Anny

90 Day Fiance's Robert had fans guessing until the very end when it came to marrying his fiancee, Anny.

Robert, who hails from Winter Park, Florida, got engaged to Anny after just one day of meeting each other in person in the Dominican Republic after chatting online. Anny didn't exactly seamlessly fit into Robert's life in this season after moving from the Dominican Republic to live with Robert and his young son, Bryson. Anny got into arguments with Robert's brother, and most notably, Bryson's grandparents on his mother's side.

Still, the two were set to marry on Sunday's season finale of 90 Day Fiance but Robert definitely had cold feet beforehand. As his cousin drives him to the wedding venue, Robert asks him, "Yo, real talk, if I said, 'Let's drive off, let's turn around,' what would you think?"

Robert then admits to TLC cameras, "All these thoughts are racing through my mind, that I'm going to be bonded to Anny for life. In my mind, I'm like, it's not too late. I don't know."

During the actual ceremony, there is a moment when Robert appears to back out of the wedding, telling the officiant, "I can't do this right now." However, as Anny appears ready to burst into tears and admits she thought Robert was going to leave her, he gets down on his knee and explains that he just needs to give Anny a wedding ring, which he never gave her.

Clearly, the surprise went over well unlike Robert's bombshell earlier in the season, when he revealed that he actually has five kids with four different women. After the wedding, Anny jokes she wants five more kids with Robert, and he's appalled at the idea.

During a preview of the 90 Day Fiance tell-all special airing next week on TLC, Robert and Anny confront Bryson's grandparents, Stephanie and Ben, after their explosive on-camera argument. Stephanie and Ben offered to send Anny back to the Dominican Republic during last week's episode -- with Stephanie even dramatically whipping out her checkbook -- which definitely did not go over well with Anny.

