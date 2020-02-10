Brad Pitt Closes Out Awards Season With His Sexiest Tux Yet at 2020 Oscars

Brad Pitt does it again!

To close out awards season, the 56-year-old actor wore his sexiest tux yet for the 2020 Oscars, held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Pitt, who is is nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his part in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, looked like a total dreamboat in a black velvet tuxedo jacket, matching bowtie and tailored black pants.

He completed the sophisticated look with a crisp white dress shirt and shiny black dress shoes.

In case you missed it, Pitt was the center of attention at this year's SAG Awards last month, when he joked about his dating life during his acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He also had a run-in with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston backstage, which caused a frenzy among fans of the former couple. It was the first time the two had been photographed together in over a decade.

But that's not all! Pitt was also seen sweetly watching Aniston accept her award for Outstanding Female in a Drama Series for her role on The Morning Show. Cameras caught Pitt backstage letting out a "Wow" at her win.

Regarding all the attention their reunion has received this awards season, Aniston said she thinks "it's hysterical" while speaking to ET on the red carpet at the SAG Awards.

Pitt had similar sentiments, telling ET, "I'm blissfully naïve and I'm gonna stay that way," at the 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival last month.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards is live coast-to-coast Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.

