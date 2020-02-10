Brad Pitt on How He Feels About His Kids Following in His Footsteps After First Acting Oscar Win

Brad Pitt wants his kids to forge their own paths.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star took home his second Oscar -- and first ever-acting Oscar -- at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday, and gave a sweet shout-out to his kids in his touching acceptance speech. Backstage, the actor opened up about the possibility of his six children following in his acting footsteps, revealing that he's not having those conversations until they're 18.

"I want them to follow their bliss. You know, follow their passions, whatever they're most interested in. And then I think it's about guiding as you can. But that they get to try everything on and find out where their passion lies," Pitt said. "So, sure. Why not?"

The actor's oldest son, Maddox, turned 18 last August, and has already dipped his toes into the world of film production. He's currently in his first year of college in South Korea, but Pitt's Once Upon a Time director, Quentin Tarantino, could recognize Maddox's eye for film early on. Tarantino said that Maddox gave one of the best film reviews he's ever heard for The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.

So, what's Maddox's review of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood? Pitt told ET that he's keeping that to himself for now. "I just keep that indoors," he explained.

He also hasn't yet figured out how he'll celebrate his big Oscar win with the family. "I don't know yet," he revealed. "We'll see."

It's been quite an awards season for Pitt, who also scored wins at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and more -- and made headlines with his often hysterical speeches.

"Historically, I've always been really tentative about speeches. They make me nervous," Pitt explained backstage at the Oscars, sharing that this year, he decided to put "real work into it." "This is a result of that. I definitely write them... it's gotta come from the heart."

As for whether this is the time of his life, Pitt joked, "I hope not."

"I hope I got other sh*t going on. But it has been a really special run, and again, it's a community I love, and friends I've made over 30 years. It means a lot to me, truly. And I feel a responsibility to that, more than anything, more than like a victory lap," he said. "I think it's time to disappear for a while now, and get back to making things."

