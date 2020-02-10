Chrissy Teigen Rocks a Sheer Gown With John Legend at the 'Vanity Fair' Oscars After-Party

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had an Oscars date night! Following the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, the pair stepped out to attend the Vanity Fair after-party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

The couple stunned in their looks, with Teigen opting for a sheer, aqua Georges Hobeika gown, which featured a thigh-high slit and braided details, and Legend sporting a black tuxedo, complete with a velvet jacket and dapper bow tie.

Teigen and Legend were affectionate as they posed for pics, with the 34-year-old model laughing alongside her singer husband, 41. At one point, the Voice coach offered his wife a kiss on the cheek, and she returned the favor by adoringly watching him smile for photos.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

"Mom and dad are here to confiscate all the gateway drugs," Teigen quipped on Twitter alongside pics of her and Legend, adding in a second post, "every year we get older and older it blows my mind."

Once inside the bash, Teigen and Legend took a turn in the portrait studio, posing for a sexy snap that had Teigen leaning on Legend as he placed his hand on her thigh.

In the party itself, Teigen rubbed elbows with Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, while Legend posed alongside Ava DuVernay and J.J. Abrams.

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

After arriving home, Teigen shared a video on Twitter that appeared to show her in a second gown, this one a white, one-shoulder dress made of tulle.

Watch the video below for more on this year's Oscars.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger Share Cute Oscars Moment 9 Years After Their Split

The Best Beauty Looks of 2020 Oscars: From Florence Pugh's Intricate Updo to Cynthia Erivo's Stunning Nails

‘Queer Eye’ Cast Slays With Dapper Outfits for 2020 Oscars Party