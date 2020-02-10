Janet Jackson coming to San Antonio this August

SAN ANTONIO – Janet Jackson is answering San Antonio’s “Come Back to Me” call.

The singer will visit the Alamo City’s AT&T Center on Aug. 7 amid her “Black Diamond World Tour.” Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday via ATTCenter.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

The tour will feature “an all-new production” as the icon prepares to release her new album “Black Diamond,” the AT&T Center wrote in its announcement Monday morning.

Jackson will kickoff her tour in Miami on June 24, and will also hit Dallas on Aug. 3 and Houston on Aug. 5.

While some fans might ask, “What have you done for me lately?,” the tour will make them feel “Together Again” or maybe even a little “Nasty.”

