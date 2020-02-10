Jennifer Lopez Shows the Oscars What They Missed in Stunning Dress

Jennifer Lopez is living her best life.

Lopez and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, skipped the 2020 Oscars ceremony on Sunday but did attend a glam after-party. On Sunday, the 50-year-old superstar Instagrammed a photo of herself in a gorgeous plunging green gown covered in sequins. She accessorized with diamond hoop earrings and shimmery bracelets.

"Dance the night away, live your life and stay young on the floor. ✨ @chrisappleton1 @scottbarnescosmetics @tombachik @marielhaenn @robzangardi," she wrote.

Meanwhile, 44-year-old Rodriguez posted a photo of himself looking sharp in a blue tux and shared that he was headed to talent manager and investor Guy Oseary's Oscars after-party.

"Hey @guyoseary ... I’m on my way to the #Oscars party, and I’m bringing the @presidente__usa !!🍺 #BeerRun," he wrote. "Who do you guys like tonight to bring home the statues? #AndTheOscarGoesTo."

Lopez and Rodriguez skipped the Oscars red carpet on Sunday. Many saw Lopez not getting a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role as Ramona in Hustlers as a snub.

Still, it's safe to say Lopez is doing just fine without an Oscar nod. Last Sunday, Lopez put on an impressive Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira, mesmerizing viewers with a medley of her hits and even a surprise performance with her 11-year-old daughter, Emme.

