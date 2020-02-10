Josh Gad Pokes Fun at John Travolta's Epic Idina Menzel Flub at the 2020 Oscars

John Travolta's "Adele Dazeem" Oscars flub will never be forgotten.

Frozen 2 star Josh Gad took the stage on Sunday to present the first performance of the Original Song nominees, "Into the Unknown," performed by Idina Menzel, singer Aurora and nine of Elsa's international performers. It wasn't the once-in-a-lifetime performance that turned heads, but rather Gad's introduction.

Not-so-subtly poking fun at Travolta's epic flub of Menzel's name during the 2014 ceremony when he introduced her Frozen performance, Gad introduced his co-star by emphasizing the correct pronunciation of her name.

"The iconic and brilliant Idina Menzel, pronounced exactly as it is spelled," Gad joked, before presenting Menzel's stunning Oscar performance.

Menzel shared the stage with Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg (Danish), Willemjin Verkaik (Dutch and German), Takako Matsu (Japanese), Carmen Sarahí (Latin American Spanish), Lisa Stokke (Norwegian), Katarzyna Łaska (Polish), Anna Buturlina (Russian), Gisela (Catalan) and Gam Wichayanee (Thai) for the international performance of "Into the Unknown."

In 2014, Travolta failed to pronounce Menzel's name correctly when he went onstage to present her Oscars performance of "Let It Go." Instead of saying her name, he said something vaguely similar. "Please welcome the wicked-ly talented, the one and only, Adele Dazeem," he said at the time.

After his epic mistake, Travolta apologized and said, "I've been beating myself up all...Then I thought...what would Idina Menzel say? She'd say, Let it go, let it go!”

One year later, Travolta and Menzel took to the Oscars stage together to present -- and Menzel finally got her revenge on Travolta.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome to the stage my very dear friend, Glom Gazingo," Menzel introduced during the 2015 Oscars ceremony. That was Travolta’s cue and the two came out, hugged and everyone had a good chuckle.

Well, six years later, we just can't get enough! Never forget about Travolta's "Adele Dazeem" fail. Never forget.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards is live coast-to-coast Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.

