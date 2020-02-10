Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Has a Private TikTok Account (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian-West is already one of the queens of social media, but it turns out her 6-year-old daughter, North West, is gearing up to join her mom's ranks.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star walked the red carpet at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, where she was joined by husband Kanye West.

Kardashian stopped to talk with ET's Keltie Knight inside the venue, and revealed that not only does she make videos on TikTok, but her little girl has one too.

"North has a private TikTok account, so we do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts," Kardashian shared. "She's not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks."

"I might post one soon," she added with a smile.

Meanwhile, the reality star and beauty mogul was busy slaying the red carpet in a striking white gown, while West rocked what appeared to be a leather suit with tan boots.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

"This was actually one of my Christmas presents from Kanye for Christmas this year," Kardashian shared. "Alexander McQueen 2003, it's his shipwreck dress."

According to Kardashian, she would "always stress out about big events like this" when it came to not having anything to wear. So her husband filled up her wardrobe to ease her mind.

"[He] got me a few really nice couture pieces so that I wouldn't stress out like that," Kardashian explained. And clearly, her husband has an eye for making his wife stand out on a red carpet.

While Kardashian wasn't at the Oscars, the reality star said she watched from home, and marveled at Brad Pitt's big win for Best Supporting Actor, calling the honor "so deserving."

Another stand-out moment for Kardashian came when Eminem made a surprise appearance and performed his iconic single "Lose Yourself," while the entire audience -- and viewers at home -- went wild.

"Watching him perform was really really cool," Kardashian shared. "It was fun to see everyone in the audience know all the words and really have a good time with that."

Check out the video below for a look at some of the most memorable moments from this year's Oscars.

