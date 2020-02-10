Laura Dern Pays Tribute to Her Parents While Winning Her First-Ever Oscar for 'Marriage Story'

After winning a BAFTA, Critics' Choice Award, Golden Globe and SAG Award for her performance as divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story, Laura Dern capped off a season of accolades with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

“Thank you to the Academy for this honor,” Dern said when she took the stage to accept her statuette during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. She then went on to thank director Noah Bambauch, her castmates and Netflix.

Her win on Sunday night -- the day before her 54th birthday -- marked her first Academy Award after two previous nominations for Rambling Rose in 1992 and Wild in 2015.

Dern took home her prize in front of her mother, past Oscar nominee Diane Ladd, who joined her on the red carpet before the ceremony started. The actress took the time onstage to acknowledge her mother, who was in tears, and Bruce Dern, saying, "I share this with legends Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You got game. I love you. This is the best birthday gift ever."

Written and directed by Baumbach, Marriage Story follows a couple (played by fellow Oscar nominees Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson) navigating the escalating trials and tribulations of their divorce, with Dern’s character serving as Johansson's ruthless and determined advocate during the ongoing legal proceedings.

The role has earned Dern some of the best reviews of her career and caps off a nearly three-year career renaissance (aka the Laura Dernaissance) that saw her earn acclaim and accolades for her performances in Big Little Lies, the HBO movie The Tale and the revival of Twin Peaks. She's also made welcome appearances in films like Downsizing, Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominated Little Women and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

RELATED CONTENT:

Laura Dern Walks Red Carpet With Her Mom 45 Years After Their First Oscars Date

Laura Wasser, Celebrity Divorce Attorney, on Inspiring Laura Dern's 'Marriage Story' Character (Exclusive)