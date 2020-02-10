Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade's Alleged Fake Crew Resume Released by Federal Prosecutors

ET has obtained a copy of the alleged fake athletic resume of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's 20-year-old daughter, Olivia Jade, that was apparently submitted to the University of Southern California.

The document, filed last week by federal prosecutors, claims that Olivia won multiple awards as a crew athlete even though it's alleged that Olivia never participated in crew. The alleged resume claims that in 2014 and 2016, Olivia won gold medals at the San Diego Crew Classic, and claims she won a silver medal at the same sporting competition in 2015. Among other rowing accolades, it also alleges that Olivia participated in the Head of the Charles-Boston -- one of the world's largest rowing events -- in 2016 and came in 11th place, and competed at the event again in 2017 and came in 14th place.

The document lists her supposed skill set as a coxswain (the steersman of a ship's boat) which includes "awareness, organization, directing and steering." The document also reads, "…she is highly talented and has been successful in both men's and women's boats."

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get both Olivia and their 21-year-old daughter, Isabella, admitted to USC as recruits for the crew team although neither had ever participated in the sport, as part of an alleged college admissions scam. Both Giannulli and Loughlin have pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against them in the college admissions scandal.

Late last month, ET learned that 55-year-old Loughlin and 56-year-old Giannulli -- who has a passion for real estate -- are selling their Bel-Air estate for $28,650,000. The home is not on the market to the public, but is being quietly listed for the right buyers.

A source told ET of the decision, "They aren't selling their home because they are cash strapped. They are doing very well financially.”

The source said that the couple has actually been wanting to sell their home for a while now.

"Everyone seems shocked Lori and Mossimo would put their house up for sale in the midst of their legal troubles, but they've wanted to sell their home for a long time," the source said. "They have been through so much in the last year, and selling hasn't been their priority. At this point, the case is taking much longer than they originally thought, so they decided to put it on the market again. It is one step they are taking in an attempt to get back to their normal lives."

