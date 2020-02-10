Mindy Kaling's 'Only Concern' at the 2020 Oscars Is Getting Brad Pitt and Laura Dern to Date (Exclusive)

Mindy Kaling is focused on matchmaking at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards! ET's Kevin Frazier and guest co-host Sharon Osbourne caught up with the 40-year-old actress on Sunday's red carpet, where she opened up about her recent tweet urging Brad Pitt and Laura Dern to go on a date.

"Sometimes you just tweet things and you don't know that they're going to have that impact," she quipped of her tweet, which read, "If Laura Dern and Brad Pitt win best supporting actor I think they should have to go on a date too."

"I just think they're both gorgeous, they're funny, they're age appropriate, I feel like they're both going to win," she explained of Pitt's nominated role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Dern's in Marriage Story. "If it should move them just to kiss on stage, that would make me, and a lot of other people, happy."

"They're both just gorgeous, blonde, funny, I love it," she added. "I'm rooting for it."

Kaling, who stunned in a yellow, one-shoulder, Dolce & Gabbana gown and Chopard jewelry, went on to quip that Pitt and Dern's potential date was her "only concern tonight."

"I'm here and I'm presenting, so I have no stress on me," she said. "I'm just here to match actors together that look good together."

The former Mindy Project star also told ET what fans can look forward to from her upcoming Netflix series, Never Have I Ever.

"It's a really funny, raunchy teen show about an Indian-American girl," she said. "So I had never seen that before and I thought... people would want to want it, so that's coming out in April."

"It's for teenagers. It's something I think you could actually watch with your parents," Kaling added. "It's not, like, rated R or something. It's just real-life teenage girls, how they really talk."

Paige Gawley

Sun, 02/09/2020