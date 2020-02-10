'Queer Eye' Cast Slays With Dapper Outfits for 2020 Oscars Party

We can always rely on the Queer Eye cast to kill it on the red carpet!

The lifestyle gurus were in party mode for the 2020 Oscars, and naturally, they had some stylish looks to stand out on the big night.

The fab five were the fab hosts for the 28th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.

Hair expert Jonathan Van Ness rocked a navy, Christian Siriano gown with a low-draping back-line, which he showed off with various back and side poses. He accessorized with a silver purse.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb

Foodie Antoni Porowski looked dreamy in a chocolate-colored Zegna suit with matching bow tie.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Fashion pro Tan France rocked a cream suit and oversized black bow tie in what he described as the "custom suit of my dreams." The outfit was designed by Joshua Kane.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Bobby Berk, meanwhile, had Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire to help him get the perfect red carpet pic! The actress happily held up the epic train that draped down from Berk's shiny black outfit by Menagerie Intimates and Tailored by Menagerie. If that wasn't enough to turn heads, he completed the look with dazzling, blingy rhinestone boots by United Nude.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Karamo Brown added a splash of color to the lineup with his mustard suit. He later slipped into a sleek white outfit for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Prior to the big night, Van Ness took to Instagram to share his excitement for the bash and salute John, who flew back to the U.S. from New Zealand in the middle of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, to be at the Oscars, where he won his first Oscar in 25 years for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” from his biopic, Rocketman.

"Thank you for everything you are & everything you contribute to our community 🏳️‍🌈 @eltonjohn," Van Ness captioned a pic of the two. "I had the honor of meeting & interviewing Sir Elton John for his lifesaving work at the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Interview on @ejaf @instagram Can’t wait for the party tonite. Good Luck & Congratulations @eltonjohn on your nomination!! 💗💗💗."

Meanwhile, ET caught up with Van Ness on Sunday and had to ask the hair guru what he thought about fellow dapper dude Brad Pitt's new look. The Oscar winner debuted longer hair at the awards show.

“Love it, love it, yes!” Van Ness said of the 'do. “Honey, if you have the density and the hairline, like, better live your life.”

Grooming & style expert @jvn shares their thoughts on Brad Pitt's style. pic.twitter.com/nvjcOOyd34 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 10, 2020

See more from the Oscars below.

