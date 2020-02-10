The Best Accessories at the 2020 Oscars From Billy Porter, America Ferrera and More!

The Academy Awards are a chance for many stars to pull out all the stops.

From custom-made designs, gorgeous gowns, stylish ensembles and breathtaking hair and makeup, a number of celebrities love to go over-the-top with their looks for the night. The 2020 Oscars were no different, with Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo and more going one step further to add more sparkle and shine to their attire.

Here are the best accessories of the night:

Billy Porter

The Pose star went full glam with gold bedazzled Dita glasses and stunning Atelier Swarovski jewelry.

Florence Pugh

The Oscar-nominated Little Women actress frosted herself with a necklace from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry collection. The Goutte de Sang necklace was made of topaz stones and baguette cut diamonds.

Cynthia Erivo

The Harriet star oozed elegance with a slew of sparkling diamonds by Piaget. Erivo doused herself in a number of rings and earrings.

Lilly Singh

The 31-year-old talk-show host opted for a fun cube clutch with gold chain handle and a chic oversized gold chain choker by Adeam.

America Ferrera

The Superstore leading lady wore a custom Jennifer Behr headpiece. As a Honduran woman, per the designer, Ferrera "wanted to create a headpiece that would allow her to carry her warrior ancestors with her. We crafted a custom brass halo inspired by Honduras’s most famous warrior, who is memorialized on the country’s currency."

Julia Butters

The Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood breakout star carried her sandwich in a circular pink bejeweled Marzook purse. She added additional touches of sparkle with a Lark & Berry necklace.

Salma Hayek

The actress, who presented during the telecast, completed her elegant updo with a sophisticated and classic hair piece by Boucheron.

Saoirse Ronan

The Little Women leading lady completed her look with gorgeous earrings in white gold, spinels and diamonds and a brooch in white gold, tsavorite and diamonds, all by Gucci High Jewelry.

See more outstanding fashion moments, below.

