Ava DuVernay to Direct Netflix Documentary About Nipsey Hussle

Ava DuVernay is set to direct a documentary about the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, according to multiple outlets. The feature-length film is headed to Netflix after the streaming platform reportedly beat out Apple TV and Amazon in a bidding war for the rights to the film.

While Netflix has yet to confirm the news, Nipsey’s company, Marathon Films, revealed that it was “currently in negotiations with Netflix for this project with Ava DuVernay, and her company Array to co-produce.”

“The documentary is very important to the family and will not be fast tracked by monetary gain and/or commercial interest,” a statement posted to Instagram reads.

The film will mark DuVernay’s third project for Netflix after the Oscar-nominated documentary 13th and the Emmy-winning limited series When They See Us.

The GRAMMY-winning rapper was killed in March 2019 in Los Angeles. He was 33 years old.

In January, Hussle won two posthumous GRAMMY awards for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap/Sung Performance.

During the 62nd annual ceremony, Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch took to the stage to perform an emotional new song, "Letter to Nipsey," in which they sang about the impact Hussle had on their lives and their music.

The debut of the powerful new song was followed by DJ Khaled, John Legend, YG and gospel singer Kirk Franklin, who performed a medley of the late rapper's hits, including “Higher.”

