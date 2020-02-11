'Bachelor' Peter Weber Teases His 'Brutal' Ending: 'I Followed My Heart' (Exclusive)

Promos for Peter Weber's season finale of The Bachelor tease there's trouble ahead, but the 28-year-old pilot would do it all again.

"I can say I followed my heart the entire time," he told ET's Lauren Zima last Wednesday. "This was the hardest experience of my entire life. I'm still so grateful for it and I really would do it again. I promise you I would."

"I know right now it's like a lot of stuff going on, but I totally would [do it again], and I can say I'm happy," he added.

The teaser for Weber's ending shows him interrupted by host Chris Harrison as he prepares to hand out his final rose. Harrison informs him that there's "something you should know," with Weber subsequently declaring he feels like he's going to pass out.

"That was a really tough moment for me. That was brutal and that was the last thing I needed to hear in that moment. Absolute last," Weber told ET. "I'd been through so much up to that point and just praying, 'Let's just have a smooth ending here,' and it was tough."

The promo also features a shot of Weber's mom, Barbara, tearfully begging him not to "let her go." Weber wouldn't reveal which woman Barbara is referring to in the emotional moment -- but said it affected him a lot.

"I am very, very close with my family and I value their opinion," he explained.

Fans have speculated that Weber -- who has boasted about his ending remaining spoiler-free -- hasn't yet handed out his final rose and that he'll make his choice on the live finale next month. When asked if viewers will see a situation like former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. or Bachelorette Hannah Brown, in which their After the Final Rose revealed big changes for their relationship status, Weber told ET his finale will be "very unique."

"I'm not saying it's gonna be similar to any of the previous seasons, but definitely very unique," he promised.

Another rumor claims Weber ends up with one of his Bachelor producers. "Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer! I don’t know how we’d ever top that though!" ABC exec Rob Mills told ET on Monday. "But, [his finale] is crazy."

"What we’ve seen about the finale over the years is that the 'finale' is really on that night when the show goes live. There’s a lot of craziness, it’s a roller coaster, but I would say even now the roller coaster hasn’t ended, and it won’t end until after After the Final Rose," Mills teased.

After Monday night's episode, the half-Cuban Bachelor has four women still in the running for his heart -- Victoria F., Madison, Hannah Ann and Kelsey. According to promos, Weber's hometown dates don't exactly go smoothly.

"Hometowns is... it's a very unique hometown [episode]. I don't know if it's ever happened before... something that occurs this hometown I don't think has ever happened before on the show," the pilot told ET.

As for who could earn that final rose? It seems at this point in the process, Weber had a good idea. "I promise you my frontrunner did not stop changing until about week four -- and whether or how that's shown, the show does a really good job of entertaining," he shared. "But I promise you my frontrunner did not change, and I'll leave it at that."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Tune in to Tuesday's ET for more with Weber.

