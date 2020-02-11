Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna Adorably Pose in Matching Outfits for New Sunglasses Collection

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter, Luna, are absolutely adorable together in a new campaign!

The model, 34, poses with her 3-year-old daughter in the campaign for her latest collection with trendy, affordable sunglasses line, Quay. Chrissy and Luna rock matching outfits of a tied white shirt styled over a light blue one-piece as they hold hands in front of a colorful pastel backdrop. They both don a top knot, accessorized with a headband, gold chunky earrings and mirrored sunglasses from the new range.

This is Chrissy's second collection for Quay. The latest offerings feature 10 styles of sunglasses and blue light glasses that include all-new silhouettes and new color combinations of previous best-sellers that are perfect for spring. Prices range from $55 to $65 each.

Courtesy of Quay

Chrissy also poses solo for the new campaign. She looks sultry in just jeans and a pair of gradient sunnies while lying on a couch. The mother of two also rocks a sleek white coat while showing off her new transparent cat-eye frames and flat-top sunglasses.

Courtesy of Quay

Courtesy of Quay

Courtesy of Quay

The social media star shared a hilarious video on Instagram of her clearing up the pronunciation of the brand's name, which is said as "key."

Shop ET Style's favorite styles from Chrissy's latest Quay collection, ahead.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Last-Minute Valentine's Gifts for All Your Loved Ones

Kate Spade New York Is Having a Surprise Sale -- Up to 75% Off Bags, Shoes and More

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Restocks That Cozy Loungewear You've Been Seeing Everywhere on Instagram