Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Starts Training To Carry on Family's WWE Legacy

Like father, like daughter!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's 18-year-old daughter, Simone Johnson, is following in her father's giant footsteps on the path to the WWE ring.

According to a press release issued on Monday, Simone has started her training to become a wrestling superstar at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The future pro-wrestler -- who is the daughter of the Jumanji star and his first wife, Dany Garcia -- says she's very excited to pursue her career in the sport, and to keep her family's wrestling legacy going.

"It means the world to me," Johnson said, as part of the press release. "To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy."

Simone will be the fourth in a long line of wrestlers from her famous family -- including her father, as well as her great-grandfather, Peter Maivia, and grandfather Rocky Johnson, both of whom were WWE Hall of Famers.

Simone also celebrated the start of her training with an excited snapshot, which she shared to Insatgram on Monday.

"To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said 'this will be my life one day', this is for you," she wrote. "I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this."

Simone's mom also commemorated the occasion with a super sweet baby photo and a touching message of love and support.

"It’s been the blessing of my life to watch you grow @simoneGJohnson & while the legacy of the family may be your platform, your future will be uniquely yours to earn," Garcia wrote. "Congrats my love ❤️on living your dream & welcome to @WWENXT @wwe!! #4thGenerationSuperstar"

Simone's exciting new step is a particularly poignant one for the Johnson family, as it comes less than a month after her grandfather, Rocky, died at the age of 75.

The former wrestler's funeral was held on Friday, where The Rock delivered an emotional eulogy to his memory.

"I wish I had one more shot to say goodbye, say I love you, say thank you… I wish your soul at rest and at ease. No more pain, no more regret," Johnson said, fighting back tears. "This isn't good bye. This is just, I'll see you down the road. We'll see you down the road."

For more on Rocky Johnson's life and legacy, see the video below.

