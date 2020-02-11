Janet Jackson Says 3-Year-Old Son Eissa Plays the Cello and Violin

Janet Jackson is gushing over her son's talent! The 53-year-old singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonon Monday and praised her 3-year-old son, Eissa, for being "incredibly musical."

According to Jackson, Eissa's interest in making music began when he was just 2 years old.

"First he chose the violin and he loves classical music," she said. "... First day of school he took the violin to school. Third day of school he says, 'Mama I want to take a cello to school.' I said, 'Baby, you don't have a cello.'... He said, 'Turn my violin into a cello. Please, mama.'"

"My assistant, Teri, we were rushing for his class, and she took a straw and taped it to the bottom of the violin," she continued.

"And made him a little cello," Fallon inferred.

"He loved it," Jackson commented. "He was posing with it. He took it to school."

After working with the makeshift cello for a bit, Jackson purchased the real instrument for her son and put him in lessons, which, she said, he "loves."

In a November radio interview with Australia's Carrie & Tommy, Jackson further explained her son's interest in music.

"He loves the drums, violin, guitar, piano. He plays. He really enjoys it," she said. "He makes up melodies, he carries a tune, he has really good pitch, really good pitch."

Jackson also said her son reminds her of her late brother, Michael Jackson.

"He does this thing that my brother did from 'Doesn't Really Care About Us,' the march and the hand," she mused. "He does a few things. He does the head. He loves 'Smooth Criminal.'"

Back on The Tonight Show, Jackson also discussed her upcoming album and tour, both of which will be called Black Diamond.

"It's the toughest of the stones, of the diamonds, to cut. I heard that immediately as hard to hurt, to destroy," she explained of the title. "And in my recent years I've come to realize that I'm incredibly strong. I see myself as this rock who's rough around the edges."

"I just want to share some of my strengths and stories," she added.

The Black Diamond World Tour will kick off in Miami, Florida, on June 24. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 13.

