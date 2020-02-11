Kate Middleton and Prince William Join Prince Charles and Camila in 1st Joint Royal Appearance in 9 Years

The new Fab Four? Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from royal duties, Prince William and Kate Middleton have teamed up with his father, Prince Charles, and stepmother, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The foursome made their first joint public engagement in nine years on Tuesday at the Defense Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Loughborough, England.

The group arrived together via train from London's St. Pancras station, amid hail. Both Prince Charles and Prince William have been closely involved in the building of the Stanford Hall facility for injured military personnel, according to royal reporters.

RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

For the outing, Kate looked sharp in a black military jacket and skirt by Alexander McQueen. Camilla opted for a forest green peacoat and black hat.

William donned a black suit, but wasn't afraid to get in the action, trying out some wheelchair basketball at the gym. After he missed several shots, his father, pushed his chair closer, gave him a shoulder squeeze, and allowed him to sink a basket in a sweet moment.

The father-son duo also unveiled a new plaque together at the center.

Prince William gets a helping hand from Pa as he attempts to play wheelchair basketball at the @DNRCOfficial 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Dvd30PgFuL — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) February 11, 2020

RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The family's joint gathering comes just weeks after it was announced that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, would be losing their HRH titles and stepping down from royal duties, including military appointments.

A source recently told ET that William and Harry are working on their strained relationship in the wake of the news.

"The brothers don’t hate each other as has been reported," a royal source told ET, adding that "they do talk."

The royals might soon be reunited! It was reported over the weekend that their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, has requested that Harry and Meghan join the rest of the family for the Commonwealth Service for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey in London next month. The service is set to take place on March 9.

