Minister says he wants to sue NFL, Pepsi over Super Bowl halftime show

An Ohio minister says he fears for his soul after watching Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LIV, and now is pushing for a class-action lawsuit against the league and sponsor, WLWT reports.

Dave Daubenmire is threatening to sue the NFL and Pepsi for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to WLWT.

“I think we ought to go to the courtroom and present this as evidence of how, whoever, is keeping me from getting into the kingdom of heaven,” Daubenmire said in his webcast “Pass the Salt." “Could I go into a courtroom and say viewing what you put in that screen puts me in danger of hellfire?”

Daubenmire goes on to say that the performance contained no warning– which the minister believes was needed.

WLWT reports Daubenmire said many children were watching the football game and were not expecting to see “pole dancing and crotch flashing.”

“They’ve got crotch shots flying everywhere at the Super Bowl and there are no warnings. Why? Why aren’t there any warnings?” Daubenmire said.

Story courtesy Click2Houston.com.